Auston Matthews will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Prop bets for Matthews in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Auston Matthews vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews' plus-minus rating this season, in 21:30 per game on the ice, is 0.

In eight of 23 games this season, Matthews has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Matthews has a point in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Matthews has an assist in eight of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Matthews hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Matthews has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 81 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 3 25 Points 3 16 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

