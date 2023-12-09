Blackhawks vs. Blues Injury Report Today - December 9
As they ready for a Saturday, December 9 matchup with the St. Louis Blues (13-12-1) at United Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1) are dealing with five players on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks have 60 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Chicago has conceded 88 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 24th in the NHL.
- They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -28.
Blues Season Insights
- St. Louis' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) make it the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blackhawks vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-135)
|Blackhawks (+110)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.