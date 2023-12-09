Blackhawks vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The St. Louis Blues (13-12-1) and Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1) play at United Center on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+. The Blues lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 1-0 victory against the Anaheim Ducks.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-135)
|Blackhawks (+110)
|6.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have won seven, or 29.2%, of the 24 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Chicago has won seven of its 24 games, or 29.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Chicago has played 10 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|74 (25th)
|Goals
|60 (30th)
|84 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|88 (24th)
|7 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (29th)
|16 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (23rd)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 3-6-1 over its past 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 ledger against the spread during that span.
- Chicago has hit the over in four of its last 10 outings.
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.4 goals in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.2 goals, 0.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks' 60 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 88 total goals allowed (3.5 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- They have a -28 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
