Will Blake Coleman Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 9?
Will Blake Coleman score a goal when the Calgary Flames square off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Coleman stats and insights
- Coleman has scored in seven of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Coleman has zero points on the power play.
- Coleman averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.6%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Coleman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:52
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Flames vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
