Will Blake Coleman score a goal when the Calgary Flames square off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Coleman stats and insights

  • Coleman has scored in seven of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Coleman has zero points on the power play.
  • Coleman averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 16:01 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:17 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:52 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:05 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.