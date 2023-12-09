Blake Coleman and the Calgary Flames will play on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Coleman are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blake Coleman vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coleman Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Coleman has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 15:51 on the ice per game.

Coleman has a goal in seven of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Coleman has a point in 12 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Coleman has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Coleman goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Coleman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coleman Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 15 Points 1 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.