Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders will face the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Horvat in that upcoming Islanders-Kings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Bo Horvat vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:49 per game on the ice, is +3.

In Horvat's 24 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Horvat has a point in 15 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Horvat has an assist in 11 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Horvat hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Horvat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 51 total goals (2.2 per game).

The team's goal differential (+38) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 24 Games 3 23 Points 0 9 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

