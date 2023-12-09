Will Bobby Brink find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

Brink has scored in three of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:51 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 4-1 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:54 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 2-1

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

