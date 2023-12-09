Can we count on Brock Nelson finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nelson stats and insights

  • In eight of 25 games this season, Nelson has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nelson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:53 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 15:04 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:09 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 16:38 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 15:46 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:33 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.