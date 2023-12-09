The New York Islanders, with Brock Nelson, will be in action Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Nelson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brock Nelson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 17:35 on the ice per game.

Nelson has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Nelson has a point in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Nelson has an assist in seven of 25 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Nelson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

There is a 35.1% chance of Nelson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 51 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the league.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +38.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 2 19 Points 1 10 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

