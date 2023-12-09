Saturday's game at Jon M. Huntsman Center has the No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-0) matching up with the Utah Utes (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 79-73 win for BYU, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, BYU should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 152.5 total.

BYU vs. Utah Game Info & Odds

BYU vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 79, Utah 73

Spread & Total Prediction for BYU vs. Utah

Pick ATS: BYU (-3.5)



BYU (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



BYU's record against the spread this season is 7-0-0, and Utah's is 5-3-0. A total of two out of the Cougars' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Utes' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 173.5 points per game, 21.0 more points than this matchup's total.

BYU Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 32.9 points per game (scoring 91.9 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 59.0 per contest to rank sixth in college basketball) and have a +263 scoring differential overall.

BYU wins the rebound battle by 15.7 boards on average. It collects 45.6 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.9 per outing.

BYU connects on 8.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.9 (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.3.

The Cougars average 113.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in college basketball), and allow 73.1 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

BYU has won the turnover battle by 2.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.1 (60th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (146th in college basketball).

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.2 points per game. They're putting up 81.6 points per game, 60th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.4 per contest to rank 210th in college basketball.

Utah wins the rebound battle by 6.7 boards on average. It collects 39.3 rebounds per game, 73rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.6.

Utah connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 37.9% from deep (45th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.9%.

Utah has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 11.6 per game (159th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (307th in college basketball).

