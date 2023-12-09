The No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game win run when they visit the Utah Utes (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Utes have taken three games in a row.

BYU vs. Utah Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
BYU Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • BYU is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Utes are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at seventh.
  • The 91.9 points per game the Cougars put up are 19.5 more points than the Utes give up (72.4).
  • BYU has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Utah Stats Insights

  • The Utes' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (38.9%).
  • Utah is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Utes rank 171st.
  • The Utes score 22.6 more points per game (81.6) than the Cougars give up to opponents (59).
  • When Utah allows fewer than 91.9 points, it is 6-2.

BYU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • BYU averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 66 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 73.2.
  • BYU drained 8.2 threes per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.4 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Utah averaged 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 60.6 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Utes conceded three fewer points per game at home (62.8) than away (65.8).
  • Utah made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (30.6%).

BYU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 NC State W 95-86 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/1/2023 Fresno State W 85-56 Delta Center
12/5/2023 Evansville W 96-55 Marriott Center
12/9/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/13/2023 Denver - Marriott Center
12/16/2023 Georgia State - Marriott Center

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) W 78-71 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/30/2023 Hawaii W 79-66 Delta Center
12/5/2023 Southern Utah W 88-86 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/9/2023 BYU - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/16/2023 Utah Valley - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/20/2023 Bellarmine - Jon M. Huntsman Center

