How to Watch BYU vs. Utah on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game win run when they visit the Utah Utes (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Utes have taken three games in a row.
BYU vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
BYU Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- BYU is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Utes are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at seventh.
- The 91.9 points per game the Cougars put up are 19.5 more points than the Utes give up (72.4).
- BYU has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 72.4 points.
Utah Stats Insights
- The Utes' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (38.9%).
- Utah is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Utes rank 171st.
- The Utes score 22.6 more points per game (81.6) than the Cougars give up to opponents (59).
- When Utah allows fewer than 91.9 points, it is 6-2.
BYU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- BYU averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 66 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 73.2.
- BYU drained 8.2 threes per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.4 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Utah averaged 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 60.6 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Utes conceded three fewer points per game at home (62.8) than away (65.8).
- Utah made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (30.6%).
BYU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|NC State
|W 95-86
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/1/2023
|Fresno State
|W 85-56
|Delta Center
|12/5/2023
|Evansville
|W 96-55
|Marriott Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/13/2023
|Denver
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/16/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Marriott Center
Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 78-71
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/30/2023
|Hawaii
|W 79-66
|Delta Center
|12/5/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 88-86
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/9/2023
|BYU
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/16/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/20/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
