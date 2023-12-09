The No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game win run when they visit the Utah Utes (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Utes have taken three games in a row.

BYU vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

BYU Stats Insights

The Cougars make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

BYU is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Utes are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at seventh.

The 91.9 points per game the Cougars put up are 19.5 more points than the Utes give up (72.4).

BYU has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Utah Stats Insights

The Utes' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (38.9%).

Utah is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Utes rank 171st.

The Utes score 22.6 more points per game (81.6) than the Cougars give up to opponents (59).

When Utah allows fewer than 91.9 points, it is 6-2.

BYU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

BYU averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 66 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 73.2.

BYU drained 8.2 threes per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.4 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Utah averaged 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 60.6 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Utes conceded three fewer points per game at home (62.8) than away (65.8).

Utah made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (30.6%).

BYU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 NC State W 95-86 Michelob ULTRA Arena 12/1/2023 Fresno State W 85-56 Delta Center 12/5/2023 Evansville W 96-55 Marriott Center 12/9/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/13/2023 Denver - Marriott Center 12/16/2023 Georgia State - Marriott Center

Utah Upcoming Schedule