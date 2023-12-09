BYU vs. Utah: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
A pair of streaking squads meet when the BYU Cougars (8-0) visit the Utah Utes (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Utes, who have won three in a row.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the BYU vs. Utah matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
BYU vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
BYU vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|BYU Moneyline
|Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|BYU (-3.5)
|152.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|BYU (-3.5)
|152.5
|-162
|+134
BYU vs. Utah Betting Trends
- BYU has put together a perfect 7-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Cougars games have hit the over.
- Utah has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Utes' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
BYU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Sportsbooks rate BYU much lower (27th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (third-best).
- With odds of +6000, BYU has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
Utah Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- The implied probability of Utah winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
