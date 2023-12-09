A pair of streaking squads meet when the BYU Cougars (8-0) visit the Utah Utes (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Utes, who have won three in a row.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the BYU vs. Utah matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

BYU vs. Utah Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BYU vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total BYU Moneyline Utah Moneyline
BetMGM BYU (-3.5) 152.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel BYU (-3.5) 152.5 -162 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

BYU vs. Utah Betting Trends

  • BYU has put together a perfect 7-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Cougars games have hit the over.
  • Utah has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Utes' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

BYU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Sportsbooks rate BYU much lower (27th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (third-best).
  • With odds of +6000, BYU has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Utah Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • The implied probability of Utah winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.