A pair of streaking squads meet when the BYU Cougars (8-0) visit the Utah Utes (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Utes, who have won three in a row.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the BYU vs. Utah matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

BYU vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

BYU vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

BYU vs. Utah Betting Trends

BYU has put together a perfect 7-0-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Cougars games have hit the over.

Utah has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Utes' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

BYU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks rate BYU much lower (27th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (third-best).

With odds of +6000, BYU has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Utah Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The implied probability of Utah winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

