The BYU Cougars (8-0) will face the Utah Utes (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

BYU vs. Utah Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

BYU Players to Watch

  • Jaxson Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Spencer Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 5 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trevin Knell: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Waterman: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Richie Saunders: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Players to Watch

  • Rollie Worster: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Branden Carlson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keba Keita: 10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Lawson Lovering: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BYU vs. Utah Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Utah AVG Utah Rank
4th 91.9 Points Scored 81.6 60th
6th 59 Points Allowed 72.4 210th
7th 45.6 Rebounds 39.3 73rd
35th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 170th
1st 12.9 3pt Made 8 135th
2nd 22.4 Assists 17 36th
60th 10.1 Turnovers 11.6 159th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.