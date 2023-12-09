The BYU Cougars (8-0) will face the Utah Utes (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

BYU vs. Utah Game Information

BYU Players to Watch

Jaxson Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Spencer Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 5 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Trevin Knell: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Noah Waterman: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Richie Saunders: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Utah Players to Watch

Rollie Worster: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Branden Carlson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Gabe Madsen: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Keba Keita: 10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

Lawson Lovering: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

BYU vs. Utah Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Utah AVG Utah Rank 4th 91.9 Points Scored 81.6 60th 6th 59 Points Allowed 72.4 210th 7th 45.6 Rebounds 39.3 73rd 35th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 170th 1st 12.9 3pt Made 8 135th 2nd 22.4 Assists 17 36th 60th 10.1 Turnovers 11.6 159th

