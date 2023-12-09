BYU vs. Utah December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (8-0) will face the Utah Utes (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
BYU vs. Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: BYU (-3.5)
- Total: 152.5
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
BYU Players to Watch
- Jaxson Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Spencer Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 5 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trevin Knell: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Waterman: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Richie Saunders: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Utah Players to Watch
- Rollie Worster: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Branden Carlson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keba Keita: 10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
BYU vs. Utah Stat Comparison
|BYU Rank
|BYU AVG
|Utah AVG
|Utah Rank
|4th
|91.9
|Points Scored
|81.6
|60th
|6th
|59
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|210th
|7th
|45.6
|Rebounds
|39.3
|73rd
|35th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|170th
|1st
|12.9
|3pt Made
|8
|135th
|2nd
|22.4
|Assists
|17
|36th
|60th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|11.6
|159th
