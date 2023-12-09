A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-0) visit the Utah Utes (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cougars are 3.5-point favorites and put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Utes, who have won three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

BYU vs. Utah Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under BYU -3.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BYU vs Utah Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars have covered or pushed in every game with a spread (7-0-0) this season.

BYU has played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

Utah's ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, the Utes have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

BYU vs. Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 3 42.9% 91.9 173.5 59.0 131.4 152.4 Utah 3 37.5% 81.6 173.5 72.4 131.4 142.6

Additional BYU vs Utah Insights & Trends

The Cougars score 19.5 more points per game (91.9) than the Utes allow (72.4).

When BYU totals more than 72.4 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Utes average 22.6 more points per game (81.6) than the Cougars allow (59.0).

Utah has put together a 5-3 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 59.0 points.

BYU vs. Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 7-0-0 6-0 2-5-0 Utah 5-3-0 1-1 6-2-0

BYU vs. Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU Utah 12-4 Home Record 12-6 2-7 Away Record 4-7 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

