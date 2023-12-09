When the New York Islanders square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

  • In four of 25 games this season, Clutterbuck has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
  • Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 23.5% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 51 total goals (2.2 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 12:55 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:58 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:39 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:00 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 12:02 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-3 SO

Islanders vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

