Calle Jarnkrok will be among those in action Saturday when his Toronto Maple Leafs play the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Arena. If you're considering a wager on Jarnkrok against the Predators, we have lots of info to help.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Jarnkrok has averaged 15:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Jarnkrok has scored a goal in five of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Jarnkrok has a point in 11 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Jarnkrok has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 23 games played.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Jarnkrok goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jarnkrok going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 81 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 3 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

