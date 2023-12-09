Will Cam Atkinson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 9?
Should you bet on Cam Atkinson to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Atkinson stats and insights
- Atkinson has scored in seven of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Atkinson has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Atkinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:47
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Flyers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
