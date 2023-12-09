Cam Atkinson and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Ball Arena. Fancy a wager on Atkinson in the Flyers-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Cam Atkinson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Atkinson has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

In seven of 26 games this year, Atkinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Atkinson has a point in 11 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 26 games this year, Atkinson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Atkinson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Atkinson has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 26 Games 2 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

