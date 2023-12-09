Should you wager on Cameron York to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

York has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 20:40 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:10 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:46 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:08 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:09 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 22:55 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:34 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

