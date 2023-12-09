Will Cameron York Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 9?
Should you wager on Cameron York to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Cameron York score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
York stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- York has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
York recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|25:31
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:46
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|22:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|20:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Flyers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
