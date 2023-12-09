Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 9?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Casey Mittelstadt to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- Mittelstadt has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Mittelstadt averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 91 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|24:03
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|18:22
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|23:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Away
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
