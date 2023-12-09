The Buffalo Sabres, including Casey Mittelstadt, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Thinking about a bet on Mittelstadt? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Mittelstadt has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 18:52 on the ice per game.

Mittelstadt has a goal in six games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 27 games this season, Mittelstadt has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 27 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Mittelstadt's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 91 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 4 22 Points 1 6 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

