On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Christopher Tanev going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Tanev has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.