The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will attempt to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Cincinnati shoots better than 39.6% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Bearcats are the 31st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 76th.
  • The Bearcats record 87.3 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 70.1 the Musketeers give up.
  • Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • Xavier is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats sit at 27th.
  • The Musketeers score an average of 75.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65 the Bearcats give up.
  • Xavier is 4-5 when allowing fewer than 87.3 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
  • The Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.
  • At home, Cincinnati made 0.2 more treys per game (8.6) than away from home (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.5.
  • The Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 away.
  • At home, Xavier drained 7.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) too.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Georgia Tech W 89-54 Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 @ Howard W 86-81 Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 FGCU W 99-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/9/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/12/2023 Bryant - Fifth Third Arena
12/16/2023 Dayton - Heritage Bank Center

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena

