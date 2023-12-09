The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will attempt to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Cincinnati shoots better than 39.6% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Bearcats are the 31st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 76th.

The Bearcats record 87.3 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 70.1 the Musketeers give up.

Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Xavier is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats sit at 27th.

The Musketeers score an average of 75.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65 the Bearcats give up.

Xavier is 4-5 when allowing fewer than 87.3 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

The Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.

At home, Cincinnati made 0.2 more treys per game (8.6) than away from home (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.5.

The Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 away.

At home, Xavier drained 7.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) too.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Georgia Tech W 89-54 Fifth Third Arena 11/28/2023 @ Howard W 86-81 Burr Gymnasium 12/3/2023 FGCU W 99-62 Fifth Third Arena 12/9/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center 12/12/2023 Bryant - Fifth Third Arena 12/16/2023 Dayton - Heritage Bank Center

Xavier Upcoming Schedule