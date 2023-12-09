How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will attempt to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- TCU vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
- Missouri vs Kansas (TBA ET | January 1)
- BYU vs Utah (TBA ET | January 1)
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Cincinnati shoots better than 39.6% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Bearcats are the 31st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 76th.
- The Bearcats record 87.3 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 70.1 the Musketeers give up.
- Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Xavier is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats sit at 27th.
- The Musketeers score an average of 75.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65 the Bearcats give up.
- Xavier is 4-5 when allowing fewer than 87.3 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
- The Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- At home, Cincinnati made 0.2 more treys per game (8.6) than away from home (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.7%).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.5.
- The Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 away.
- At home, Xavier drained 7.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|W 86-81
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|W 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.