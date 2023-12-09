Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Columbia County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portage High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Lodi, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.