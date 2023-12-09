When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Connor Clifton find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Clifton stats and insights

Clifton is yet to score through 24 games this season.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Clifton has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Clifton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:29 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 6-2 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:50 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

