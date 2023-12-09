Should you bet on Connor Zary to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

Zary has scored in five of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Zary has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 22.7% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Zary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:24 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:48 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:54 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:05 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 7-4 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:18 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:20 Home W 5-2

Flames vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

