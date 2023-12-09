Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames will face the New Jersey Devils at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a wager on Zary? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Connor Zary vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Flames vs Devils Game Info

Zary Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Zary has averaged 14:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Zary has a goal in five games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zary has registered a point in a game 10 times this season over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In six of 16 games this year, Zary has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Zary has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Zary has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zary Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

