Connor Zary Game Preview: Flames vs. Devils - December 9
Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames will face the New Jersey Devils at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a wager on Zary? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Connor Zary vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Zary Season Stats Insights
- In 16 games this season, Zary has averaged 14:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.
- Zary has a goal in five games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Zary has registered a point in a game 10 times this season over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In six of 16 games this year, Zary has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Zary has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- Zary has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Zary Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
