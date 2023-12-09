For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Conor Timmins a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Timmins stats and insights

  • Timmins is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • Timmins has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 81 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
