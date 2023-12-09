Saturday's contest between the CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) and Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) at The Nest should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with CSU Fullerton taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Sacramento State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 137.5 total.

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: The Nest

The Nest Line: CSU Fullerton -1.5

CSU Fullerton -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): CSU Fullerton -120, Sacramento State +100

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Fullerton 71, Sacramento State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State

Pick ATS: Sacramento State (+1.5)



Sacramento State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



CSU Fullerton has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Sacramento State is 2-5-0. The Titans have gone over the point total in three games, while Hornets games have gone over five times. The teams score 144.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +17 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.0 points per game (294th in college basketball) and allow 67.1 per contest (92nd in college basketball).

CSU Fullerton wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 233rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.0 per contest.

CSU Fullerton knocks down 1.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.8 (305th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

The Titans' 89.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 271st in college basketball, and the 87.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 132nd in college basketball.

CSU Fullerton has lost the turnover battle by 1.9 turnovers per game, committing 14.0 (320th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (191st in college basketball).

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets are being outscored by 2.0 points per game, with a -16 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (159th in college basketball), and give up 77.6 per contest (314th in college basketball).

Sacramento State wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.7 boards. It grabs 40.3 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.6.

Sacramento State hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (194th in college basketball). It is making 3.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game at 35.5%.

Sacramento State loses the turnover battle by 5.8 per game, committing 15.1 (346th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.3.

