The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at The Nest. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

The Titans make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

In games CSU Fullerton shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Titans are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 55th.

The Titans record 8.6 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Hornets allow (77.6).

When CSU Fullerton totals more than 77.6 points, it is 2-0.

Sacramento State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Titans have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

This season, Sacramento State has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Hornets are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 210th.

The Hornets' 75.6 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 67.1 the Titans allow to opponents.

Sacramento State is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 69.0 points.

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

CSU Fullerton averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Titans surrendered 60.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 67.9.

In home games, CSU Fullerton sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to away from home (35.1%).

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sacramento State averaged 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.9 away.

The Hornets conceded 64.4 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.

At home, Sacramento State made 7.5 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.0). Sacramento State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than away (31.6%).

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 North Dakota W 64-54 Titan Gym 12/3/2023 Stanton W 102-52 Titan Gym 12/6/2023 @ Pepperdine W 60-55 Firestone Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest 12/17/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena 12/20/2023 Pacific - Titan Gym

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule