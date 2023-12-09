How to Watch CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at The Nest. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Purdue vs Alabama (TBA ET | January 1)
- TCU vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
- Wisconsin vs Arizona (TBA ET | January 1)
- Missouri vs Kansas (TBA ET | January 1)
CSU Fullerton Stats Insights
- The Titans make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- In games CSU Fullerton shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Titans are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 55th.
- The Titans record 8.6 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Hornets allow (77.6).
- When CSU Fullerton totals more than 77.6 points, it is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sacramento State Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Titans have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
- This season, Sacramento State has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 210th.
- The Hornets' 75.6 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 67.1 the Titans allow to opponents.
- Sacramento State is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 69.0 points.
CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- CSU Fullerton averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Titans surrendered 60.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 67.9.
- In home games, CSU Fullerton sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to away from home (35.1%).
Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Sacramento State averaged 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.9 away.
- The Hornets conceded 64.4 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.
- At home, Sacramento State made 7.5 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.0). Sacramento State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than away (31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|North Dakota
|W 64-54
|Titan Gym
|12/3/2023
|Stanton
|W 102-52
|Titan Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|W 60-55
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|12/17/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/20/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Titan Gym
Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 74-71
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ UC Davis
|W 69-63
|University Credit Union Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|L 83-73
|Walter Pyramid
|12/9/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|The Nest
|12/18/2023
|UCSD
|-
|The Nest
|12/21/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|-
|The Nest
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.