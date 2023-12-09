The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at The Nest. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

  • The Titans make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
  • In games CSU Fullerton shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Titans are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 55th.
  • The Titans record 8.6 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Hornets allow (77.6).
  • When CSU Fullerton totals more than 77.6 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sacramento State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Titans have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
  • This season, Sacramento State has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 210th.
  • The Hornets' 75.6 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 67.1 the Titans allow to opponents.
  • Sacramento State is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 69.0 points.

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • CSU Fullerton averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Titans surrendered 60.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 67.9.
  • In home games, CSU Fullerton sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to away from home (35.1%).

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Sacramento State averaged 68.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.9 away.
  • The Hornets conceded 64.4 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.
  • At home, Sacramento State made 7.5 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.0). Sacramento State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than away (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 North Dakota W 64-54 Titan Gym
12/3/2023 Stanton W 102-52 Titan Gym
12/6/2023 @ Pepperdine W 60-55 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest
12/17/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena
12/20/2023 Pacific - Titan Gym

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Austin Peay L 74-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ UC Davis W 69-63 University Credit Union Center
12/2/2023 @ Long Beach State L 83-73 Walter Pyramid
12/9/2023 CSU Fullerton - The Nest
12/18/2023 UCSD - The Nest
12/21/2023 Bethesda (CA) - The Nest

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.