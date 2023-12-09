CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at The Nest. The game airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|CSU Fullerton Moneyline
|Sacramento State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|CSU Fullerton (-1.5)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|CSU Fullerton (-1.5)
|135.5
|-120
|-102
CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends
- CSU Fullerton is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- A total of three out of the Titans' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
- Sacramento State has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Hornets' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
