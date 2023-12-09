The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at The Nest. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

The Nest in Sacramento, California

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total CSU Fullerton Moneyline Sacramento State Moneyline BetMGM CSU Fullerton (-1.5) 137.5 -120 +100 FanDuel CSU Fullerton (-1.5) 135.5 -120 -102

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends

CSU Fullerton is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Titans' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Sacramento State has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Hornets' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

