CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) will meet the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Favorite: CSU Fullerton (-1.5)
- Total: 137.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other CSU Fullerton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Max Jones: 17.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grayson Carper: 6.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 14.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donovan Oday: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Beril Kabamba: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 14.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 13 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|Sacramento State AVG
|Sacramento State Rank
|294th
|69
|Points Scored
|75.6
|159th
|92nd
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|314th
|233rd
|35.6
|Rebounds
|40.3
|55th
|210th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|67th
|305th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|10.6
|11th
|345th
|10
|Assists
|15.5
|66th
|320th
|14
|Turnovers
|15.1
|346th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.