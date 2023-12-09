The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) will meet the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Game Information

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Max Jones: 17.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Grayson Carper: 6.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Dominic Brewton: 14.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Donovan Oday: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Beril Kabamba: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 14.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Zee Hamoda: 14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandon Betson: 13 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Kovatchev: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Austin Patterson: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

CSU Fullerton Rank CSU Fullerton AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank 294th 69 Points Scored 75.6 159th 92nd 67.1 Points Allowed 77.6 314th 233rd 35.6 Rebounds 40.3 55th 210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.9 67th 305th 5.8 3pt Made 10.6 11th 345th 10 Assists 15.5 66th 320th 14 Turnovers 15.1 346th

