The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4) are favored (-1.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento State Hornets (2-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at The Nest. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 137.5 in the matchup.

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: The Nest

Favorite Spread Over/Under CSU Fullerton -1.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Fullerton vs Sacramento State Betting Records & Stats

The Titans have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

CSU Fullerton has played as a favorite of -120 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 54.5% chance to win.

Sacramento State is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Hornets have come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Sacramento State has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total CSU Fullerton 4 57.1% 69.0 144.6 67.1 144.7 140.8 Sacramento State 6 85.7% 75.6 144.6 77.6 144.7 142.9

Additional CSU Fullerton vs Sacramento State Insights & Trends

The Titans average 8.6 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Hornets allow (77.6).

The Hornets' 75.6 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 67.1 the Titans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.1 points, Sacramento State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) CSU Fullerton 4-3-0 1-0 3-3-0 Sacramento State 2-5-0 2-4 5-2-0

CSU Fullerton vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

CSU Fullerton Sacramento State 11-2 Home Record 9-4 7-8 Away Record 5-10 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.3 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

