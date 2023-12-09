Should you bet on Curtis Lazar to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

  • Lazar has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • Lazar has no points on the power play.
  • Lazar's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are allowing 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 10:07 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:39 Home W 5-4
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 13:17 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:54 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

