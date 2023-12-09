The New Jersey Devils, with Dawson Mercer, are in action Saturday against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Mercer available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Dawson Mercer vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Devils vs Flames Game Info

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer has averaged 17:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

In six of 24 games this season, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mercer has a point in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Mercer has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 24 games played.

The implied probability that Mercer goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Mercer has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mercer Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 86 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 24 Games 2 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

