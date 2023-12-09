On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Dennis Gilbert going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

  • Gilbert is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
  • Gilbert has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:16 Home W 3-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:03 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-2
11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-2
10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 3-0

Flames vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

