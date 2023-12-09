Will Dennis Gilbert Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 9?
On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Dennis Gilbert going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Gilbert stats and insights
- Gilbert is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- Gilbert has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Gilbert recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 3-0
Flames vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
