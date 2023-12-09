How to Watch the Devils vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won three straight away from home, the New Jersey Devils play at the Calgary Flames on Saturday, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch along on MSGSN and ESPN+ as the Devils and the Flames square off.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Devils vs Flames Additional Info
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils rank 24th in goals against, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
- The Devils' 87 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 36 goals over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|19
|10
|23
|33
|20
|24
|35.1%
|Jesper Bratt
|24
|10
|19
|29
|12
|16
|30%
|Tyler Toffoli
|24
|12
|9
|21
|8
|8
|38.7%
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
|Luke Hughes
|24
|4
|11
|15
|16
|12
|-
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames have allowed 86 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- The Flames' 76 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 20th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Flames are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 32 goals during that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nazem Kadri
|26
|5
|12
|17
|21
|19
|47.7%
|Elias Lindholm
|26
|7
|10
|17
|10
|17
|54.9%
|Blake Coleman
|26
|7
|8
|15
|13
|16
|45.8%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|26
|4
|11
|15
|21
|15
|100%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|26
|6
|9
|15
|23
|10
|-
