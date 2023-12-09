Having won three straight away from home, the New Jersey Devils play at the Calgary Flames on Saturday, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Devils vs Flames Additional Info

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils rank 24th in goals against, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.

The Devils' 87 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 36 goals over that time.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 19 10 23 33 20 24 35.1% Jesper Bratt 24 10 19 29 12 16 30% Tyler Toffoli 24 12 9 21 8 8 38.7% Dougie Hamilton 20 5 11 16 14 5 - Luke Hughes 24 4 11 15 16 12 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have allowed 86 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

The Flames' 76 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 20th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Flames are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals during that span.

Flames Key Players