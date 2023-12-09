The New Jersey Devils (13-10-1) are favored when they go on the road against the Calgary Flames (11-12-3) on Saturday, December 9. The Devils are -120 on the moneyline to win against the Flames (+100) in the game, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Devils vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 15 of 26 times.

The Devils are 11-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Flames have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 50.0%, of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, New Jersey has put together a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

Calgary is 4-6 when it is underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 7-3-0 6.6 3.60 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.60 3.20 6 26.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 6-3-1 6.2 3.20 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.20 3.20 3 9.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-2 Record as ML Underdog 5-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Flames Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 7-3-0 6.6 3.60 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.60 3.20 6 26.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 6-3-1 6.2 3.20 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.20 3.20 3 9.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-2 Record as ML Underdog 5-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.