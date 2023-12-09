The New Jersey Devils (13-10-1) are favored when they go on the road against the Calgary Flames (11-12-3) on Saturday, December 9. The Devils are -120 on the moneyline to win against the Flames (+100) in the game, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+.

Devils vs. Flames Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Devils vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Devils Moneyline Flames Moneyline Total
BetMGM -120 +100 6.5
FanDuel -126 +105 6.5

Devils vs. Flames Betting Trends

  • Calgary's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 15 of 26 times.
  • The Devils are 11-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Flames have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 50.0%, of those games.
  • When it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, New Jersey has put together a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of its games).
  • Calgary is 4-6 when it is underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 3-6 7-3-0 6.6 3.60 3.20
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
6-4-0 3.60 3.20 6 26.1%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-4-1 5-5 6-3-1 6.2 3.20 3.20
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
5-4-1 3.20 3.20 3 9.4%
Record as ML Favorite 4-4
Record as ML Underdog 1-0
Puck Line Covers 3
Puck Line Losses 6
Games Over Total 7
Games Under Total 3
Record as ML Favorite 0-2
Record as ML Underdog 5-1
Puck Line Covers 5
Puck Line Losses 5
Games Over Total 6
Games Under Total 3

Flames Recent Betting Performance

