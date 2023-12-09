Devils vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 9
The New Jersey Devils (13-10-1) take a three-game road win streak into a matchup with the Calgary Flames (11-12-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+.
The Devils have a 6-4-0 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 36 goals while conceding 32 in that time. On the power play, 23 opportunities have resulted in six goals (26.1% success rate).
Over the last 10 games, the Flames have registered a 5-4-1 record after scoring 32 total goals (three power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 9.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 32 goals in those games.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's contest.
Devils vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Flames 4, Devils 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)
Devils vs Flames Additional Info
Devils Splits and Trends
- The Devils are 13-10-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime matchups.
- In the 10 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-2-0 record (good for 16 points).
- In the two games this season the Devils recorded only one goal, they lost both times.
- New Jersey finished 1-1-0 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Devils have scored three or more goals in 19 games (12-6-1, 25 points).
- In the nine games when New Jersey has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 14 points after finishing 7-2-0.
- In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 8-4-1 (17 points).
- The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 5-5-0 to register 10 points.
Flames Splits and Trends
- The Flames (11-12-3 overall) have posted a record of 3-3-6 in matchups that have required OT this season.
- In the eight games Calgary has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.
- This season the Flames scored just one goal in four games and they lost every time.
- Calgary has five points (2-5-1) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Flames have earned 20 points in their 13 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Calgary has recorded a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 3-2-1 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Calgary has posted a record of 6-8-2 (14 points).
- The Flames have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 4-4-1 to register nine points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|4th
|3.63
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|22nd
|31st
|3.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.31
|20th
|9th
|32.3
|Shots
|31.5
|13th
|11th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|28.8
|6th
|1st
|35%
|Power Play %
|11.9%
|28th
|24th
|75.61%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.95%
|9th
Devils vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
