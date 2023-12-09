The New Jersey Devils (13-10-1) take a three-game road win streak into a matchup with the Calgary Flames (11-12-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+.

The Devils have a 6-4-0 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 36 goals while conceding 32 in that time. On the power play, 23 opportunities have resulted in six goals (26.1% success rate).

Over the last 10 games, the Flames have registered a 5-4-1 record after scoring 32 total goals (three power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 9.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 32 goals in those games.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's contest.

Devils vs. Flames Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Flames 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-105)

Flames (-105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Devils vs Flames Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils are 13-10-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime matchups.

In the 10 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-2-0 record (good for 16 points).

In the two games this season the Devils recorded only one goal, they lost both times.

New Jersey finished 1-1-0 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Devils have scored three or more goals in 19 games (12-6-1, 25 points).

In the nine games when New Jersey has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 14 points after finishing 7-2-0.

In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 8-4-1 (17 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 5-5-0 to register 10 points.

Flames Splits and Trends

The Flames (11-12-3 overall) have posted a record of 3-3-6 in matchups that have required OT this season.

In the eight games Calgary has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Flames scored just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Calgary has five points (2-5-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Flames have earned 20 points in their 13 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Calgary has recorded a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 3-2-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Calgary has posted a record of 6-8-2 (14 points).

The Flames have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 4-4-1 to register nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 4th 3.63 Goals Scored 2.92 22nd 31st 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.31 20th 9th 32.3 Shots 31.5 13th 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 28.8 6th 1st 35% Power Play % 11.9% 28th 24th 75.61% Penalty Kill % 83.95% 9th

Devils vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

