Devils vs. Flames December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pay attention to Jack Hughes and Nazem Kadri in particular on Saturday, when the New Jersey Devils meet the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.
Devils vs. Flames Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Devils (-120)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: MSGSN,ESPN+
Devils Players to Watch
- Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors with 33 points. He has scored 10 goals and picked up 23 assists this season.
- Jesper Bratt has picked up 29 points (1.2 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists.
- Tyler Toffoli has posted 12 goals and nine assists for New Jersey.
- Akira Schmid's record is 4-5-1. He has conceded 29 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 265 saves with a .901% save percentage (35th in league).
Flames Players to Watch
- Kadri's five goals and 12 assists in 26 games give him 17 points on the season.
- With 17 total points (0.7 per game), including seven goals and 10 assists through 26 games, Elias Lindholm is crucial for Calgary's attack.
- This season, Jonathan Huberdeau has scored four goals and contributed 11 assists for Calgary, giving him a point total of 15.
- In the crease, Daniel Vladar has a 4-3-1 record this season, with an .877 save percentage (62nd in the league). In 8 games, he has 186 saves, and has conceded 26 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Devils vs. Flames Stat Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|4th
|3.63
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|22nd
|31st
|3.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.31
|20th
|9th
|32.3
|Shots
|31.5
|13th
|11th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|28.8
|6th
|1st
|35%
|Power Play %
|11.9%
|28th
|24th
|75.61%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.95%
|9th
