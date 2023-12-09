Pay attention to Jack Hughes and Nazem Kadri in particular on Saturday, when the New Jersey Devils meet the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.

Devils vs. Flames Game Information

Devils Players to Watch

Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors with 33 points. He has scored 10 goals and picked up 23 assists this season.

Jesper Bratt has picked up 29 points (1.2 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists.

Tyler Toffoli has posted 12 goals and nine assists for New Jersey.

Akira Schmid's record is 4-5-1. He has conceded 29 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 265 saves with a .901% save percentage (35th in league).

Flames Players to Watch

Kadri's five goals and 12 assists in 26 games give him 17 points on the season.

With 17 total points (0.7 per game), including seven goals and 10 assists through 26 games, Elias Lindholm is crucial for Calgary's attack.

This season, Jonathan Huberdeau has scored four goals and contributed 11 assists for Calgary, giving him a point total of 15.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has a 4-3-1 record this season, with an .877 save percentage (62nd in the league). In 8 games, he has 186 saves, and has conceded 26 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Devils vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 4th 3.63 Goals Scored 2.92 22nd 31st 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.31 20th 9th 32.3 Shots 31.5 13th 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 28.8 6th 1st 35% Power Play % 11.9% 28th 24th 75.61% Penalty Kill % 83.95% 9th

