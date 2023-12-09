The New Jersey Devils (13-10-1) carry a three-game road win streak into a matchup against the Calgary Flames (11-12-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+.

Devils vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-120) Flames (+100) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have put together an 11-9 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

New Jersey has gone 10-8 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (55.6% win percentage).

The Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

New Jersey's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 18 times.

Flames Betting Insights

The Flames have won six, or 50.0%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Calgary has won four of its 10 games, or 40.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Flames.

Calgary has played 15 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Devils vs Flames Additional Info

Devils vs. Flames Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 87 (6th) Goals 76 (20th) 88 (24th) Goals Allowed 86 (21st) 28 (2nd) Power Play Goals 10 (27th) 20 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (8th)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 games, New Jersey went over seven times.

The Devils and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Devils net the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 87 this season.

The Devils are ranked 24th in total goals against, giving up 3.7 goals per game (88 total) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 18th in the league.

Flames Advanced Stats

The Flames went 5-4-1 in its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record against the spread during that span.

Calgary has gone over the total in six of its past 10 outings.

The Flames total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, Flames' games average 8.9 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Flames have the league's 20th-ranked scoring offense (76 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Flames have allowed 86 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -10.

