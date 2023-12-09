Devils vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Jersey Devils (13-10-1) carry a three-game road win streak into a matchup against the Calgary Flames (11-12-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+.
Devils vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-120)
|Flames (+100)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have put together an 11-9 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- New Jersey has gone 10-8 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (55.6% win percentage).
- The Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.
- New Jersey's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 18 times.
Flames Betting Insights
- The Flames have won six, or 50.0%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Calgary has won four of its 10 games, or 40.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Flames.
- Calgary has played 15 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Devils vs Flames Additional Info
Devils vs. Flames Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|87 (6th)
|Goals
|76 (20th)
|88 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|86 (21st)
|28 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (27th)
|20 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (8th)
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, New Jersey went over seven times.
- The Devils and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.
- The Devils net the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 87 this season.
- The Devils are ranked 24th in total goals against, giving up 3.7 goals per game (88 total) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 18th in the league.
Flames Advanced Stats
- The Flames went 5-4-1 in its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record against the spread during that span.
- Calgary has gone over the total in six of its past 10 outings.
- The Flames total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, Flames' games average 8.9 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Flames have the league's 20th-ranked scoring offense (76 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Flames have allowed 86 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -10.
