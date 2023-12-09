Player prop betting options for Jack Hughes, Elias Lindholm and others are available in the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames matchup at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, starting at 4:00 PM ET.

Devils vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Devils vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Hughes has been vital to New Jersey this season, with 33 points in 19 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canucks Dec. 5 1 2 3 6 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 1 0 1 6 at Flyers Nov. 30 1 2 3 9 vs. Islanders Nov. 28 1 2 3 9

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Jesper Bratt has 29 points (1.2 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 7 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 5 2 0 2 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Lindholm is an offensive leader for Calgary with 17 points (0.7 per game), with seven goals and 10 assists in 26 games (playing 20:50 per game).

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Dec. 5 0 0 0 1 vs. Canucks Dec. 2 2 0 2 4 vs. Stars Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 27 0 0 0 2

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Nazem Kadri is one of the impact players on offense for Calgary with 17 total points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 12 assists in 26 games.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 7 0 1 1 5 vs. Wild Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 30 1 0 1 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 27 0 1 1 6

