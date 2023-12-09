Should you bet on Dillon Dube to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

Dube has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Dube has scored one goal on the power play.

Dube's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:47 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:07 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:52 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:03 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:07 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:21 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

