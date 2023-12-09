Dylan Cozens will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Prop bets for Cozens in that upcoming Sabres-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dylan Cozens vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Cozens has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 15:25 on the ice per game.

Cozens has a goal in four of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Cozens has a point in 11 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In seven of 25 games this year, Cozens has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Cozens' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 34.5% chance of Cozens having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -21 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 25 Games 4 13 Points 4 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

