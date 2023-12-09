Elias Lindholm Game Preview: Flames vs. Devils - December 9
The Calgary Flames, Elias Lindholm included, will meet the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Lindholm's props? Here is some information to help you.
Elias Lindholm vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Lindholm Season Stats Insights
- Lindholm's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:50 per game on the ice, is -2.
- Lindholm has scored a goal in six of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Lindholm has a point in 10 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- Lindholm has an assist in seven of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- The implied probability that Lindholm goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.
- There is a 41.7% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Lindholm Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|26
|Games
|2
|17
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|1
|10
|Assists
|1
