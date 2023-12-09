The Calgary Flames, Elias Lindholm included, will meet the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Lindholm's props? Here is some information to help you.

Elias Lindholm vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Flames vs Devils Game Info

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:50 per game on the ice, is -2.

Lindholm has scored a goal in six of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lindholm has a point in 10 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Lindholm has an assist in seven of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Lindholm goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 17 Points 2 7 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

