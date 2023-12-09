When the New Jersey Devils take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Erik Haula find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

Haula has scored in six of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

On the power play, Haula has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Haula's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 6-5 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 19:35 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:10 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.