Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will play the Calgary Flames at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you'd like to wager on Haula's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Haula vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Flames Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Haula Season Stats Insights

Haula has averaged 13:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Haula has scored a goal in six of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Haula has a point in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 20 games this year, Haula has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Haula's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Haula going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Haula Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 20 Games 2 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.