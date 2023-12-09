Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 9?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Erik Johnson to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 91 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 3-2
Sabres vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
