Saturday's game between the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) and the Pacific Tigers (4-6) at Save Mart Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66 and heavily favors Fresno State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Fresno State vs. Pacific Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Fresno State vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 78, Pacific 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Fresno State vs. Pacific

Computer Predicted Spread: Fresno State (-12.1)

Fresno State (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Fresno State is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Pacific's 1-9-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 5-1-0 and the Tigers are 2-8-0.

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 3.3 points per game with a -27 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.3 points per game (237th in college basketball) and give up 75.6 per outing (282nd in college basketball).

Fresno State is 307th in college basketball at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 28.0 its opponents average.

Fresno State knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) while shooting 34.0% from deep (147th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.9 per game while shooting 37.1%.

The Bulldogs rank 234th in college basketball by averaging 92.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 304th in college basketball, allowing 96.2 points per 100 possessions.

Fresno State loses the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 15.1 (346th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 10.5 points per game, with a -105 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.2 points per game (333rd in college basketball), and allow 75.7 per outing (285th in college basketball).

Pacific is 350th in college basketball at 27.4 rebounds per game. That's 7.2 fewer than the 34.6 its opponents average.

Pacific knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) at a 30.0% rate (287th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

Pacific loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 14.0 (320th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

