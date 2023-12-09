The Pacific Tigers (4-6) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Save Mart Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Fresno State vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV: MW Network

Fresno State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Fresno State shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 356th.

The Bulldogs average only 3.4 fewer points per game (72.3) than the Tigers allow (75.7).

Fresno State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.

Pacific Stats Insights

The Tigers' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

This season, Pacific has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 296th.

The Tigers score 10.4 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (75.6).

Pacific has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.3 points.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Fresno State was worse when playing at home last year, averaging 63.4 points per game, compared to 65.5 per game away from home.

The Bulldogs gave up 60.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.2).

When playing at home, Fresno State drained 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.0) than away from home (6.9). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to when playing on the road (31.9%).

Pacific Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Pacific is averaging 9.9 more points per game at home (69.2) than on the road (59.3).

At home the Tigers are conceding 71.5 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they are on the road (82.0).

Beyond the arc, Pacific has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.5%) than away (30.7%). But it makes the same number of triples at home as on the road (6.8 per game).

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2023 UCSB L 69-65 Save Mart Center 12/1/2023 BYU L 85-56 Delta Center 12/5/2023 Idaho State W 79-67 Save Mart Center 12/9/2023 Pacific - Save Mart Center 12/15/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Save Mart Center 12/18/2023 Portland State - Save Mart Center

Pacific Upcoming Schedule